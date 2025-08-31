"Dodgers need to bring back Walker Buehler" - MLB insider makes strong case for veteran RHP following Red Sox’s shocking release

The Boston Red Sox have released Walker Buehler, 5 months into his one-year $21.05 million contract. The starting pitcher made 23 appearances, 22 of them as a starter. He compiled a 7-7, 5.45 ERA, unable to showcase the same potency he had when he debuted for the Los Angeles Dodgers.As per Dodgers insider Dusty Baker, the Dodgers should take a swing at bringing him back and work him in a bullpen role, as manager Dave Roberts had done last year during the World Series.&quot;The Dodgers need to bring back Walker Buehler and tell him to prepare to be a one inning lockdown bullpen piece. Almost like it worked before,&quot; Baker wrote.After making his full-season debut in 2018, Walker Buehler had a breakout season the following year, going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA. He had a career year in 2021, going 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA. Things have since gone downhill for the starter.Buehler had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2022, missing the following season. In his return last year, he struggled to a 1-6, 5.38 ERA, but showed glimpses of his best in the postseason. After a six-run outing against the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series, he went 10.0 scoreless innings.The last of these was Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees that catapulted his value as he signed with the Red Sox. Unfortunately, that didn't go as planned. After a 4-1 record with a 4.28 ERA in the first month, his performances kept plummeting.Buehler's last appearance came against the Yankees in a relief role as he was moved to the bullpen. He pitched 2.2 innings that resulted in New York piling 2 insurance runs and winning their only game of the four-game series.Alex Cora disappointed that it didn't go their way with Walker BuehlerRed Sox manager Alex Cora expressed his disappointment ahead of Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, explaining the team's decision to let Walker Buehler go.&quot;It's tough, but this is where we're at,&quot; Cora said. &quot;I know it didn't go his way, or our way. He expected more, and we expected more. ... I still think he has stuff in the tank.&quot;It remains to be seen how quickly the 31-year-old can land another job and how well he pitches ahead of free agency this offseason.