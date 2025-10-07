  • home icon
  Dodgers' new bullpen weapon Roki Sasaki gets 100% honest as Dave Roberts tests him with back-to-back outings

Dodgers' new bullpen weapon Roki Sasaki gets 100% honest as Dave Roberts tests him with back-to-back outings

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:56 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Dodgers' new bullpen weapon Roki Sasaki gets 100% honest as Dave Roberts tests him with back-to-back outings - Source: Imagn

After earning a save in NLDS Game 1, the LA Dodgers once again required Roki Sasaki to save another game for them after their ninth-inning plans didn't turn out to be the way they thought.

Entering the ninth inning, the Dodgers were leading 3-1 as they handed the ball to Blake Treinen to close the game. However, the veteran allowed three hits without recording an out, reducing the lead to one with the tying run on base. Manager Dave Roberts handed the ball to Alex Vesia, who recorded the first two outs while giving up a hit.

With one man on and the final out to be recorded against right-hander Trea Turner, Roberts turned to Roki Sasaki, who induced a game-ending groundout on his second pitch for the save. This was Sasaki's first back-to-back appearances and he shared his thoughts about it in the post-game interview:

"I actually do feel pretty good about being able to throw back-to-back games. On my off day, I threw with pretty good intensity and felt pretty good."
After the game, Treinen lauded Sasaki's role in the win while appreciating his role in the bullpen.

“What he’s been doing since he’s been back has been a godsend to us,” Treinen said after Game 2. “It’s been amazing somebody that is presumably that confident, and dominant, because we’re seeing what R?ki Sasaki really is as a pitcher.”
Roki Sasaki has become the new Dodgers closer

Roki Sasaki started the season as the Dodgers' starting pitcher but he struggled in his eight starts before hitting the injured list in May due to a right shoulder impingement.

When he returned in September, the Dodgers opted to utilize him in a relief role. The decision has proved to be effective so far.

Since his return, Sasaki has been outstanding out of the bullpen. He allowed just one hit and no runs over his first three relief appearances. He recorded his first career save in NLDS Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies. In that game, he recorded six pitches over 100 mph.

While Dave Roberts has refrained from calling Sasaki a closer this postseason, so far, the Dodgers are using him in the ninth inning very effectively.

Edited by Krutik Jain
