"Dodgers are the new Team Japan" "This has to be stopped" - MLB fans react to reports suggesting Dodgers want Roki Sasaki 'no matter what'

Another Japanese pitcher, Roki Sasaki, will be posted next offseason and teams will huddle up for another international acquisition. The Los Angeles Dodgers splurged big on two Japanese superstars, and they will reportedly do so for pitcher Sasaki as well next winter.

According to a report from Noah Camras, the LA Dodgers want to onboard Roki Sasaki "no matter what" and "already have plans to acquire him." He also mentioned that the 22-year-old will be posted after the 2024 season:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were shocked by the news when they heard that the Dodgers were after another Japan-born baseball sensation:

"So the dodgers are the new Team Japan vs MLB," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"This has to be stopped," another fan quipped.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers made a big splurge on Shohei Ohtani earlier this offseason, signing him to a 10-year, $700 million deal. They followed it up with another big acquisition in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signing him to a 12-year, $325 million contract. Moreover, they also acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays to address their starting pitching woes.

MLB teams will envy the LA Dodgers next season, as they have assembled a super team to compete.

Roki Sasaki's scouting report

Playing for the NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines, Roki Sasaki pitched incredibly against Team Mexico in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. More so, the MLB executives who got to witness his stuff firsthand were in awe of his 100+ mph fastballs, with a snaggy splinter to throw hitters off.

In his semi-final start against Mexico, his average fastball was 100.5 mph. His splitter averaged 91.2 mph and had a vertical break of 31.4 inches (800 mm).

On March 20, he started Japan's World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Mexico, pitching four innings and allowing five hits, three runs and striking out three batters. He went 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings, earning a gold medal in Japan's championship victory over the United States.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.