Dodgers News: Franchise agrees to multi-year partnership with Japanese brand Kose

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found a newfound fan base in Japan, thanks to their offseason signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Given the popularity of both individuals in their native countries, some Japan-based companies have come forward and entered into an agreement with the Dodgers club.

Ohtani was signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal, while Yamamoto was signed to a 12-year, $325 million deal. Thus, both stars are expected to be with the team for at least a decade, giving Japanese companies a prime hotspot to advertise their products.

As reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Kose Corporation and the Dodgers have signed a multi-year agreement. As per the agreement, Kose messaging will be displayed on DodgerVision throughout the season. More so, the company will also have their products at Dodger Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kosé and the Dodgers offer each other the opportunity to expand our brand identities into new markets," said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers.

"This partnership exemplifies how well companies can come together for mutual benefit, and we express our sincere appreciation for Kosé as we embark upon this journey."

Kose Corporation is a Japanese-based multinational company that sells cosmetics, personal care products and beauty products. It was founded in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi.

"With this partnership agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers, we hope that many Americans, including Dodgers fans, will become familiar with the corporation and the Kosé brand," Kose corporation said in a statement.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers two-way star serves as brand ambassador to Kose Corporation

Almost a year ago, according to Cosmetics Business, Shohei Ohtani was announced as the brand ambassador for Kose Corporation. Ohtani will appear in U.S. commercials for the Japanese beauty company's major brands, Decorté and Sekkisei. He will promote a variety of skin care and sunscreen products.

"While Ohtani is celebrated around the world for his incredible athleticism, it is his sincere attitude and sense of integrity that convinced us he would be the best match for our company,” said Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO of Kosé Corporation.

“Sports have always been an important part of our history, and our upcoming campaigns with Ohtani will promote healthy lifestyles along with healthy-looking skin."

Expect more strategic partnerships to come between the Dodgers and other Japanese brands. Of course, with two of the league's top stars serving on the team, there can't be any better opportunity to promote their products elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback