Dodgers News: Franchise enters multi-year partnership with prominent Japanese group 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made headlines with the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with the Kinoshita Group, a well-known Tokyo-based Japanese conglomerate.

Kinoshita Group’s brand will be widely displayed at Dodger Stadium through various avenues, such as on LED ribbon boards and signs behind home plate, providing the brand with extensive exposure to millions of fans and viewers each season.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani has been known to bring a number of Japanese companies as sponsors to the Dodgers, signifying much more than just prowess on the field.

Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Dodgers, expressed excitement about the relationship and emphasized the importance of bringing more attention to such a diverse group:

“It is our honor to increase awareness for such a diverse organization, and we thank Kinoshita Group for embracing us as a partner,” Rosen said.

He welcomed the Kinoshita Group with open arms and expressed his gratitude towards the company for joining the Dodgers in this exciting project.

Kinoshita Group is one of Japan’s biggest companies, participating in several industries

The Kinoshita Group is recognized as a leader in several industries, including housing, medical welfare and entertainment. The company also demonstrates a commitment to supporting art and sporting events, making this collaboration with the Los Angeles Dodgers a natural extension of their interests.

Naoya Kinoshita, CEO of Kinoshita Group, talked about the importance of working with the Dodgers, a baseball club known for its roster of superstars, including Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

He emphasized the shared values of sportsmanship and community enrichment, expressing his company's dedication to supporting the Dodgers’ success and inspiring baseball fans around the world.

International partnerships in sports are becoming more common. This relationship shows that the Dodgers are appealing not only as a Major League Baseball powerhouse but also as a place for partnerships that span borders.

As the Dodgers and Kinoshita Group embark on this journey together, fans can anticipate exciting developments both on and off the field, enriching the experience at Dodger Stadium and enhancing the team’s presence in the international arena.

