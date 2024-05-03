Dodgers News: Franchise owners set to donate $50 million to team's charitable foundation

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosted its eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. The place was filled with the entire franchise and its members. The event's highlight was when the ownership group made an important announcement.

The Dodgers chairman, Mark Walter, pledged to donate $50 million to the team's charitable foundation.

The club's ownership group also offered a bonus of $50 million if the club reached the 2024 MLB World Series. Nichol Whiteman, the CEO of the Dodgers Foundation, said the focus was to address issues such as education, homelessness, and healthcare in Los Angeles.

"We think about the work that we're doing, tackling L.A.'s most pressing problems - focusing on homelessness, education, health care and social justice. This is a night where we get to put on display the cumulative impact we have" said Whiteman.

"This donation underscores the importance of every goal the LADF pursues and achieves, and our hope is that together, our baseball team and the Foundation reach the greatest heights in 2024,” Walter said.

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation aims to raise $100 million

According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has raised $95 million since 2013. The foundation aims to raise $100 million in 2024.

Over the years, LADF has won many awards, including the Beyond Sport's Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award and the Robert Wood Johnson Sports Award.

The foundation has helped youth across Los Angeles and has contributed millions to various programs and local organizations. The foundation has grown closer to its goal of helping several people in the Angelenos community.

The annual Blue Diamond Gala was a huge success and was headlined by Grammy Award-winning musician Ed Sheeran. Players, coaches, and all the team's staff had a night to remember.

Walter further praised the team for their high level of competency in the league. The boys in blue will take on the Atlanta Braves in their next series at home.

