Dodgers News: Jason Heyward hopeful to start Opening Day clash against Cardinals, per Dave Roberts

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has shared some important information before the opening game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He said that Jason Heyward, the outfielder, might play on Thursday.

“Jason’s fine,” Roberts said (h/t Dodgers Nation). “There was something during batting practice — he kind of strained his lower back — and for me, he’s taken plenty of at-bats, so to kind of scratch him late, not a big deal.”

Heyward was sidelined from the Dodgers squad after the final spring game on Tuesday as he had felt some tightness in his lower back. Chris Taylor replaced him on Tuesday. The manager is hopeful he will join the squad on Opening Day.

“He’ll come in tomorrow, get some treatment and he’ll be ready to go on Thursday,” Roberts added.

While the Dodgers have a deep and strong outfield, Heyward's expected return would offer depth to an already powerful lineup. Roberts has often praised the veteran's ability to effortlessly transition between outfield spots, giving defensive flexibility and creating favorable matchups against opposition pitchers.

Last season, Heyward hit 15 home runs in 122 games. He became an All-Star in 2010 and has won five Golden Glove awards.

Dodgers' Opening Day squad review

The Dodgers are ready for another championship run in 2024 with a talented squad. The team will be led by players like Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Gavin Stone and James Paxton. Shohei Ohtani is playing as a DH.

The infielders include Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas, whereas the outfielders include Teoscar Hernández, James Outman, and Jason Heyward.

Players in the rotation who are expected to make an impact include Evan Phillips, Joe Kelly, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Michael Grove and Kyle Hurt.

On Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET, the Dodgers will face the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

