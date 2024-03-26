Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani officially begins throwing program as focus turns towards regular season amid betting scandal

Shohei Ohtani has been the talk of major league baseball since his signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani remains the sensation of MLB news, especially after his interpreter's involvement with a bookie.

The two-way star addressed the press to shed light on the gambling scandal for the first time. Ohtani has denied his involvement with his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

That said, the 29-year-old has already shifted his focus to the game and turned away from the whole betting scandal. Ohtani officially began his training program, and he seems to be laying the foundation to get back to pitching.

The Dodgers star is taking things slow, as he started throwing from 45 feet. Ohtani is expected to continue his pitching sessions in the next couple of days.

With almost a year remaining for practice, the Dodgers are expected to add Ohtani to the starting rotation in 2025. However, he must fully recover before he gets on the mound. The Dodgers certainly cannot afford to risk any injury on their top player.

Shohei Ohtani blames Ippei Mizuhara for theft

According to Shohei Ohtani, he has nothing to do with the gambling situation. Instead, Ohtani blamed his interpreter for stealing money, stating that he was upset and shocked about his involvement.

“I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this,” Shohei Ohtani said.

Ohtani was also unaware of the situation until his interpreter opened up in the clubhouse. Furthermore, he also confirmed of never placing any bet on baseball or any other sport.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf and I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports and was never asked to assist betting payments for anyone else,” Ohtani continued.

Despite this controversy, the Dodgers need him to stay healthy and focused on the regular season. The franchise has spent a significant amount during their offseason, and Ohtani must live up to their expectations.

The Dodgers will play their last spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels before they take on the Cardinals on Thursday in the regular MLB season.

