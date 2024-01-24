Dodgers News Today: Latest signings, rumors & targets

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been, by far, the busiest team this offseason. It all began on December 11, when Shohei Ohtani was nailed down to a record-shattering $700 million over ten seasons.

Due to a complex deferral clause within Ohtani's deal, the 29-year old reigning MVP will draw a mere $2 million in salary, with the $680 million balance becoming repayable upon the completion of his deal in 2034. This has freed up a lot of extra cash for GM Brandon Gomes to acquire a further array of talent.

"Brandon Gomes said the #Dodgers will be "opportunistic" looking to add to their roster" - Dodger Blue

Later in December, the Los Angeles Dodgers added another pair of elite pitching arms. The first came in the form of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who was inked to a five-year, $136.5 million extension on the very same day. Then, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a three-time NPB MVP decided to come to the team, signing a twelve-year contract worth $325 million.

Despite being the highest-profile deals of the offseason, they are far from Gomes' only moves. Catcher Chris Okey was the team's first free agency signing of 2024. Despite only having just nine games under his belt and signing a minor league deal, Okey could see some action if catcher Will Smith needs to take some time off this season.

The biggest free agency signing of the team this year was that of Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. A two-time Silver Slugger, Hernandez hit .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs last season. He will be added to their outfield under the terms of a one-year contract worth $23.5 million.

"Home Run number 20 for Teoscar Hernandez is a grand slam and it’s 5-0 Mariners" - FOX Sports: MLB

After Hernandez, the Dodgers signed players such as Emil Morales, Heudy Pena, and Jesse Hahn to respective minor league deals. However, the team remains open to other options, especially in the form of starting pitching. Clayton Kershaw is showing signs of wear, while former NL ERA champ Julio Urias is embattled in legal issues. Making their starting issues more prevalent, injuries will shut down Ohtani from taking the mound until 2025.

Los Angeles Dodgers are setting the standard for modern powerhouses

In addition to their laundry list of top-level new signings, the Los Angeles Dodgers still boast names like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Bruscar Graterol. Although Gomes and the team have caught a lot of criticism for their deferral deals, this has allowed them to ostensibly go places where no team has ever gone before.

