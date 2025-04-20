Dodgers' Ohtani comparison sparks high hopes from Athletics' rising star

Athletics rising star Tyler Soderstrom is getting compared with LA Dodgers star and three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani due to their identical swings. Soderstrom, only 23, is leading the MLB with nine home runs in 21 games. While Ohtani has six home runs so far.

This week, Mike Lowell and Mark DeRosa discussed Soderstrom's exploits on MLB Network, comparing both stars.

On Saturday, Soderstrom joined an MLB Network segment, where he was asked if he saw the breakdown, which saw him being compared to one of baseball's modern-day greats. He said he would like to reach the level of Ohtani.

"Yeah, I got compared to Ohtani, which I'm not quite there yet, but hopefully get there at some point." Soderstrom said.

The host asked about his similar swing to that of Ohtani, to which the Athletics star said:

"Yeah, you know, I think I credit JJ Bledet too. I mean, he kind of went down a foot early, I kind of mentored after him a little bit, kind of took off ,so it's been going good."

Mark DeRosa compares Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Soderstrom's hitting mechanics

MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa made an intriguing comparison between Shohei Ohtani and up-and-coming Athletics catcher/first baseman Tyler Soderstrom.

DeRosa noticed how much Soderstrom’s approach at the plate mirrors Ohtani’s, especially in terms of pre-swing motion and load sequence. DeRosa broke down the footage, highlighting the "traditional Japanese load" that Ohtani famously showcased during his first spring training in the MLB.

"We’re not saying he’s Ohtani, but much like Ohtani, his first spring, he had that very traditional Japanese load," DeRosa said. "And we see now, Ohtani, for the last number of years—it’s that early tap and then that hip coil. I was just looking at it—I mean, this is Ohtani. Run it. Let’s look at how similar this is, from a prep and a load standpoint. You know, let’s not say, 'Oh, early,' and then you get the coil. It’s pretty cool."

When asked if Tyler Soderstrom is Shohei Ohtani in terms of hitting mechanics, DeRosa said:

"Pretty much. Yes."

The comparison isn't entirely vague, as given by the early results of Soderstrom's power hitting. However, it's too early to place Soderstrom in the same stratosphere as the three-time MVP.

