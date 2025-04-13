Dodgers outfielder's grand slam robbery saves Roki Sasaki the blushes

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki escaped a scary moment against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, thanks to outfielder Andy Pages's grand slam robbery at the wall.

The 23-year-old was handed his fourth start in the MLB on Saturday against the Cubs and was nearly hit for a grand slam in the third inning. Luckily, Pages was there to save the day with an amazing catch beyond the ball, robbing Cubs infielder Michael Busch his second home run of the game.

The incident occurred in the third inning, with the Dodgers trailing 1-0 to the Cubs after a Michael Busch solo homer in the second inning. Busch stepped up for his second at bat with the bases loaded and blasted a Sasaki pitch deep into center field.

What could have been a devastating grand slam against the Dodgers turned into an amazing robbery at the wall, thanks to Andy Pages.

Roki Sasaki went on to record a career-high five innings in the MLB, recording three strikeouts and giving up one home run to Michael Busch.

Despite the scary moment in the third inning, the young Japanese pitcher has shown more composure and command from the mound, which will be encouraging for the Dodgers.

Since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, Roki Sasaki has been largely impressive from the mound. While he's far from being a polished product, the youngster has displayed great potential with his lethal pitches. As he aspires toward more command on his pitches, the Dodgers have given him appearances in the majors to refine his craft.

Miguel Rojas imitates Roki Sasaki from the mound in 16-0 loss to the Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a huge 16-0 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night, dropping to 11-5 for the season. After a rocky start to the game, Roki Sasaki threw five innings, conceding only one run to a Michael Busch homer.

Despite falling apart in the later stages of the game, LA had some fun when position player Miguel Rojas stepped up to pitch the last two innings and imitated Sasaki's pitching windup.

Meanwhile, following Saturday's loss, the Cubs tied their series with the Dodgers, with everything to play for in the final game on Sunday.

