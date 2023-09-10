Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn recently gave his opinion on the retirement of Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg retired two weeks ago owing to serious nerve damage. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in 2022.

Although Strasburg never made a formal announcement, the Nationals had planned a retirement celebration for him on September 9. Unfortunately, the ceremony will not take place since Strasburg and the organization are in dispute over what he is owed. Strasburg was in the fourth year of his seven-year contract.

Recently, Lynn joined a podcast interview by Foul Territory where he mentioned he had heard of Strasburg's retirement celebration but was unaware of why it had been called off. Lynn was asked to share his thoughts on the Nationals' decision to seek a refund from his contract, to which he said:

"We know this is a business and I am not surprised at all that they're trying to get the money back"

He also shared his views on the Nationals calling off Strasburg's jersey number retirement.

"You do not take the retirement and the retired jersey number away, that means something special, especially to what he brought to this city with a championship"

Nationals First WS Championship: Stephen Strasburg's Important Contribution

Strasburg was drafted by the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick in the MLB Draft in 2009. He set the bar high by debuting in 2010 with a franchise-record 14 strikeouts. It was the beginning of a career that saw him win the World Series, receive three All-Star selections, and win the World Series MVP.

He was a key part of the Nationals' historic run to their first World Series title in 2019. He was awarded the prestigious title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the World Series for his outstanding performance.

Later that same year, in December, Strasburg signed a remarkable $245 million, seven-year deal with the Nationals. He became the highest-paid pitcher of all time with this historic deal, which set a new precedent in MLB history. It was evidence of the high regard and value that his abilities enjoyed among baseball fans. Strasburg made only eight appearances since the 2019-20 season.