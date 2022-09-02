"Dodgers pitching on the verge of collapse" "I want Friedman fired for this s**t" - LA Dodgers fans distressed with reports of starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin's forearm soreness worsening, will undergo an MRI

The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation injuries continue to pile up as Tony Gonsolin's forearm soreness has worsened. It was reported the All-Star will undergo an MRI on Friday for further testing. Bill Plunkett was the first to report the breaking news.
"Tony Gonsolin forearm sorenees has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts" - Bill Plunkett
Tony Gonsolin has had an excellent season, going 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA. This could potentially be a devastating blow to an already depleted rotation.
The Gonsolin report follows the Dodgers' announcement about Walker Buehler's Tommy John surgery and news that he will be out until the 2024 season.
"Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram. He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer." - Jeff Passan
This has left many fans distressed about the team going forward. One fan believes Tony Gonsolin's MRI results may lead to him to require Tommy John surgery also. If so, Gonsolin could be sidelined for the rest of 2022 and likely all of 2023.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were rather quiet at the trade deadline this season. Many fans wanted the team to acquire another arm to bolster their rotation due to injury issues like these.
While some fans are expecting the worst, others are optomistic for a quick recovery.
Fans are even willing to give Tony Gonsolin their own arm so he can continue to pitch.
The Dodgers are on an historic pace with a record of 90-39 and have a chance of setting the all-time record for most wins in a season. The team will need to go 26-7 the rest of the way to tie the 2001 Seattle Mariners for the most wins in a season.
Hopefully, injuries will not play a factor in the team's chances of breaking the historic record.
The Gonsolin news is concerning. Once the MRI is done, we will know more on his status.
For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.