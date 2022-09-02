"Dodgers pitching on the verge of collapse" "I want Friedman fired for this s**t" - LA Dodgers fans distressed with reports of starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin's forearm soreness worsening, will undergo an MRI

The Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation injuries continue to pile up as Tony Gonsolin's forearm soreness has worsened. It was reported the All-Star will undergo an MRI on Friday for further testing. Bill Plunkett was the first to report the breaking news.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr Tony Gonsolin forearm soreness has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts Tony Gonsolin forearm soreness has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts

"Tony Gonsolin forearm sorenees has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts" - Bill Plunkett

Tony Gonsolin has had an excellent season, going 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA. This could potentially be a devastating blow to an already depleted rotation.

The Gonsolin report follows the Dodgers' announcement about Walker Buehler's Tommy John surgery and news that he will be out until the 2024 season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.



He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer. Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram.He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer.

"Los Angeles Dodgers star right-hander Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery today, he said on Instagram. He'll miss the rest of the year and almost certainly all of the 2023 season, too. This will be his second Tommy John surgery, and recovery typically takes longer." - Jeff Passan

This has left many fans distressed about the team going forward. One fan believes Tony Gonsolin's MRI results may lead to him to require Tommy John surgery also. If so, Gonsolin could be sidelined for the rest of 2022 and likely all of 2023.

Gary Davis @GaryDav63811809 @billplunkettocr Dodger pitching is on the verge of collapse. Tommy John is in Gonsolin's future. Guessing his season and next is over. Graterol back on IL, not good. Bickford is back that's not good either. @billplunkettocr Dodger pitching is on the verge of collapse. Tommy John is in Gonsolin's future. Guessing his season and next is over. Graterol back on IL, not good. Bickford is back that's not good either.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were rather quiet at the trade deadline this season. Many fans wanted the team to acquire another arm to bolster their rotation due to injury issues like these.

buba426 @buba426 @juanctoribio I want Friedman fired for this shit. His whole plan was banking on EVERYONE BEING HEALTHY. Guess what Einstein? IT HASNT WORKED, @juanctoribio I want Friedman fired for this shit. His whole plan was banking on EVERYONE BEING HEALTHY. Guess what Einstein? IT HASNT WORKED,

Johnny @NWK1WAYS



The rest of us: GET ANOTHER DAMN TOP OF THE ROTATION STARTER!



#Dodgers @billplunkettocr Most Dodger twitter at the deadline: Get Soto!The rest of us: GET ANOTHER DAMN TOP OF THE ROTATION STARTER! @billplunkettocr Most Dodger twitter at the deadline: Get Soto! The rest of us: GET ANOTHER DAMN TOP OF THE ROTATION STARTER!#Dodgers

While some fans are expecting the worst, others are optomistic for a quick recovery.

Jeff Gee @JeffGeezDodgers @billplunkettocr We caught it early and expect him back in 2 weeks @billplunkettocr We caught it early and expect him back in 2 weeks

Fans are even willing to give Tony Gonsolin their own arm so he can continue to pitch.

Suzanna Banana @rtwosweetooth @billplunkettocr @Tuff_Overlord He can have mine for the rest of the season !! I’m not using it @billplunkettocr @Tuff_Overlord He can have mine for the rest of the season !! I’m not using it

The Dodgers are on an historic pace with a record of 90-39 and have a chance of setting the all-time record for most wins in a season. The team will need to go 26-7 the rest of the way to tie the 2001 Seattle Mariners for the most wins in a season.

Hopefully, injuries will not play a factor in the team's chances of breaking the historic record.

Ⓜ️ario @mario_2832 Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr Tony Gonsolin forearm soreness has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts Tony Gonsolin forearm soreness has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts The death of the Dodgers, injuries twitter.com/billplunkettoc… The death of the Dodgers, injuries twitter.com/billplunkettoc…

The Gonsolin news is concerning. Once the MRI is done, we will know more on his status.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt