Dodgers president playfully mocks Shohei Ohtani’s 2017 Angels decision while noting his post-scandal transformation

The Los Angeles Dodgers tried to sign Shohei Ohtani ahead of the 2018 season. However, he was not too impressed with the club's meeting, later singing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani would go on to be a star with the Halos, but they struggled as a team. In his six seasons with the Angels, they failed to enter the postseason, even with Mike Trout on the roster.

Shohei Ohtani saw a world of difference after he signed with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. Team president Stan Katsen was happy to see Ohtani signed with them, but wished it happened a lot sooner, via Doug McKain.

"We had tried to sign him seven years ago and when we met I told him, 'Dude, your life would have been much different if you'd signed with us seven years ago.' I said, 'Don't make the same mistake' and he just laughed," said Kasten.

Kasten was not going to let the superstar slip away from his grasp again. He made an offer that the slugger could not refuse and has been building a juggernaut squad ever since.

Ohtani has quickly become a leader on the field and in the clubhouse. He really started opening up to his teammates and the front office after the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal was put to bed.

Dodgers president speaks on Shohei Ohtani transforming following the gambling saga

Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts - Shohei Ohtani and Connor McGuiness (Photo via IMAGN)

Ahead of Shoehi Ohtani's debut with the Dodgers, he was shrouded in controversy. News had come out that the FBI had found his name while raiding a California bookie's house.

Soon after, it would be revealed that Ohtani's translator, Ippei Mizuhara, had stolen millions from his friend to help pay gambling debts. After the dust settled, Katsen reveals Ohtani really started opening up.

"We could start going to him much more directly. Got access to his tremendous sense of humor, being one of the guys. We didn't see a lot of that beforehand, but we saw it then" said Kasten.

Kasten remembers being able to talk with him more directly, and he was starting to gel with the rest of the squad. It seemed as if Ohtani was a brand new man after the gambling scandal concluded.

Now, Ohtani comes into the new season without any negative headlines hanging over his head. He gets to come into the new year without any worry outside of when he can return to the mound.

