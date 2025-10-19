“Dodgers ruining baseball”; “MLB needs a cap” - Fans react as rumors link LA to Kyle Tucker amid free agency chaos

The LA Dodgers have a massive warchest, making them the potential destination for the best free agent outfielder, Kyle Tucker. The Cubs outfielder will become a free agent once the 2025 season concludes. MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped the latest update on his free agency.

According to Heyman, Tucker is the likely candidate the Dodgers will go after because of the following reasons:

"1. They like him 2. OF is the least of their strengths 3. Presumably they have $ left after pursuing Soto 4. Of course they do."

The latest bombshell has many fans chiming in on the "Dodgers ruining baseball" trend, which picked up after manager Dave Roberts brought it to the fore after winning the NLCS.

"Dodgers ruining baseball," one fan wrote.

"MLB needs a cap," one fan asked the MLB to put a cap on offseason spendings.

"5) They're letting Conforto walk (thank goodness) so they have an opening in RF after they move Teo back to LF where he belongs," one fan added a reason.

Some fans hit back at the Dodgers for spending at the expense of Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"What Met fans thought Steve Cohen was going to be is what the Dodgers are," another fan commented.

"When the MLB owners broke Cohen's balls about spending they should have been focusing on the Dodgers," one fan wrote.

"Of course they have money left over. They're allowed to defer like 95% of Otani's salary til who knows when," one fan added.

Why Kyle Tucker fits well for Dodgers?

With Mookie Betts converting to an everyday shortstop, the Dodgers have felt the void at right field and have used Teoscar Hernandez out of position there. With Kyle Tucker, the club's problem at that position solves itself.

Tucker's production is a big plus. In 2025, he hit .270/.381/.472 with an OPS of .854 and 22 home runs despite dealing with a finger injury. If Tucker comes in, Hernandez could be moved back to left field.

However, adding Tucker won't be cheap. The Dodgers may need to spend anywhere between $350 to $450 million to make this move possible.

