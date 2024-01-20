Dodgers Rumors: Club linked with Ryan Brasier as a reunion 'makes sense' after Stephenson deal, per insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers, known for their strategic moves and reclamation projects, are now in the spotlight as rumors link them to a potential reunion with right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier. With top relivers like Josh Hader and Robert Stephenson already off the free-agent board, the idea of bringing Brasier back to the Dodgers bullpen is gaining traction.

Brasier, who experienced a career revival with the Dodgers last year, is drawing attention due to his remarkable performance in the latter part of the 2023 season. After signing a minor league deal mid-season, Brasier showcased his skills, posting an impressive 0.70 ERA in 39 games for the Dodgers. His contribution played a significant role in the team’s bullpen becoming one of the best in baseball during the second half of the season.

Baseball analyst, Jacob Macofsky, made a compelling case for the Los Angeles Dodgers to re-sign Brasier. Despite having reinforcements like Blake Treinen and J.P. Feyereisen reurning from a missed season, Macofsky argues that retaining Brasier would further strengthen an already superb bullpen.

According to reports, there are two main reasons to bring Brasier back to the LA Dodgers:

Two key reasons are highlighted for bringing the former Boston Red Sox reliever back into the Dodger fold. First, Brasier has proven ability to limit hard contact, a crucial factor in preventing home runs. His ground ball rate and barrel rate place him among the top percentile, contributing to an average exit velocity of just 87.4 mph off his pitches.

Second, the potentia reunion with Brasier presents a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the Dodgers. The team has a track record of successful reclamation projects, and signing Brasier on a one-year deal wouldn’t impose a significant financial burden. With the Dodgers actively addressing various aspects of their roster in the offseason, adding Brasier to the bullpen ensures a reliable arm capable of limiting hard contact, complementing the existing pitching options, and contributing to the team’s quest for postseason success.

As the Dodgers continue to shape their roster for the 2024 MLB season, the potential reunion with Ryan Brasier is generating excitement among fans, anticipating another chapter of success for the storied franchise.

