Dodgers' shock loss vs Tigers ahead of MLB Opening Day vs Cubs leaves fans concerned

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been labeled as the team to beat in the upcoming season after a busy offseason for the reigning World Series winners saw them sign two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell among others.

However, the star-studded Dodgers squad was defeated by the Hanshin Tigers in the NL West team's final exhibition game in Japan on Saturday. The Dodger lineup, featuring Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, was blanked on the night in a 3-0 loss.

The shutout loss concerned Dodgers fans as they expected a win against the Japanese team ahead of their two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs to start the season.

"You're an Mlb team wtf."

"Enough of this traveling around the globe right before the season starts. Spring training gets shorted and we come out like crap. Why is CT3 still a Dodger & Muncy also," wrote another fan.

"Crazy how we lost," wrote a fan.

The Tigers scored three runs in the game, coming from a three-run home run off All-Star Dodgers ace Blake Snell. Dodgers fans got on the offseason acquisitions' case after his disappointing outing.

"Snell… get ready to learn japanese buddy," wrote a fan.

"LMFAO HES SO BAD," wrote another fan.

The two-time Cy Young winner went 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven hitters and although he was strong for the majority of his outing from the mound, Teruaki Sato's three-run homer undid his good work.

