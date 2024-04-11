Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani invests $17,000,000 in Hawaiian holiday mansion ft. private hitting & pitching facility for pre-season training

Shohei Ohtani's offseasons will now have a Hawaiian touch as the Japanese superstar is all set to become the first homeowner of one of the lots at The Vista at Mauna Kea Resort. The property is expected to be around $17 million as Ohtani becomes the face of the resort line as part of their marketing strategy.

Shohei Ohtani's home, Lot no.7, will be one of 14 luxury single-family homes that are being built on The Big Island in Hawaii. Each home has a dedicated view of the magnificent Hawaii shoreline and is sized at more than 7000 ft. The homes are being developed by a California based real estate development company, West Point.

As part of the facility, the two-way phenom is also expected to build a hitting and pitching facility near his new home that will help him prepare during the offseason. His time during the preseason is expected to be a big marketing tool for the company looking to lure more investors into their grander scheme.

Newly surfaced pictures showed Ohtani choosing his own site for his home as well as checking out a possible version of the gym that he will be able to enjoy once his dream house is complete.

Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara charged with $16 million theft

Latest updates from the federal inquiry into the Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal revealed that the ex-interpreter had duped a staggering $16 million from Shohei Ohtani's bank account. After initially helping to set up the two-way star's bank account in 2018, Ippei gambled on more than $180 million bets, winning $140 million of those and incurring a loss of more than $40 million.

The federal inquiries have also stated that Mizuhara tricked and deceived bank employees several times to get approval on wire transfers to bookmakers. The former Angels interpreter is expected to serve jail time of close to 30 years. Shohei Ohtani has been cleared of the entire issue but is expected to release a final word on the matter, especially as both he and Ippei were close.

