Dodgers skipper announces Shohei Ohtani's pitching return timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers will receive a big boost to their starting rotation this week with Shohei Ohtani set to return to the mound for the first time since September 2023. Ohtani had previously injured his elbow, followed by Tommy John surgery, which required him to rehab for over a year.

On Sunday, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya confirmed the development, citing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who said that there's a "high possibility" Ohtani starts an MLB game this week, most likely against the San Diego Padres.

“I don’t know which day he’s going to open for us, but there’s a high probability he’s going to open for us in the coming days,” Roberts said.

Ohtani's return is a massive development given it will be the first time he debuts for the Dodgers on the mound after signing a whopping $700 million contract. The Dodgers have many pitchers on the injured list, but if Ohtani can find his way to produce on both sides of the plate, they are in for a big plus.

Dave Roberts shares excitement for Shohei Ohtani to return on the mound

Before signing with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani spent his first six MLB seasons with the LA Angels. There, he went 38-19 with a 3.01 earned-run average over 86 starts. His best season came in 2022, posting a 15-9 record, a 2.33 earned-run average and 219 strikeouts over 166 innings.

Ahead of Sunday's camp, Dave Roberts opened up on the excitement of having Ohtani back on the mound.

“He’s getting very eager, getting very excited,” Roberts said. “I think that there’s a point where, in hearing from Shohei, that the effort that it takes to throw lives and things like that, [rather] than to play a game, then let’s use those bullets in a game. He’s getting very excited.”

The last time one saw Shohei Ohtani pitch, the former Angels pitcher was able to make hitters uncomfortable with his elite fastball, which was in the high 90s. His sinker lies in the mid-90s. Some of his other pitches include a slider at 84-90 mph, a cutter in the same range and of course, the curveball.

Moreover, his go-to off-speed offering is the splitter thrown around 88–89 mph with a sharp downward bite. It generated a .138 wOBA and 57% whiff rate in 2023.

