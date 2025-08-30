  • home icon
  • Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts cites Blake Snell’s “weird week” for velocity drop in team’s blowout loss to Diamondbacks

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts cites Blake Snell’s “weird week” for velocity drop in team’s blowout loss to Diamondbacks

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 30, 2025 06:01 GMT
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts cites Blake Snell’s “weird week” for velocity drop in team’s blowout loss to Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

Blake Snell was the center of attention during the Dodgers' 3-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the southpaw has been anything but exceptional following his return after a long injured list stint, a noticeable drop in his velocity was noticed against the Diamondbacks.

Despite that, Snell managed eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings while allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts attributed Snell's diminished velocity to the birth of his child and other adjustments in his daily life, before adding, "It has been a weird week for him."

Snell's diminished velocity grabbed attention as he averaged 93.7 mph, down 1.7 mph from his season average. However, his secondary pitches like changeup, curveball and slider combined for 16 whiffs, essentially coming to his rescue on the day.

Blake Snell shares his thoughts on his outing

Blake Snell was having a perfect outing before a hit in the fourth inning. He allowed a two-run homer to Blaze Alexander and an RBI single to Gabriel Moreno before concluding his outing.

After the game, the southpaw addressed his bad pitches in the fourth and sixth innings, which allowed the D-Backs to score three runs.

"Yeah, I mean, not just bad pitches," Snell said. "I don’t think they really found ways; I just made bad pitches down and in. It’s just not a good pitch. Kyrielle gets on with a fastball-away single -- I’m okay with that pitch.
"Corbin, like, the sequencing to get to that hit was bad. That was something where I messed up, which I’ll clean up. And then Moreno’s hit — just a changeup that was up. If I get it down, it’s different. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but I know what I need to do. And yeah, I’m looking forward to facing them again towards the end of the season. I can’t wait."
Snell also noted his velocity drop and said he had a lot to do this week, which resulted in a dip.

"I mean, yeah, I had a busy week, man -- a lot going on," Snell added. "There’s a lot, but I’m not worried about it. I know what’s going on, so it’ll come back. I’m zero worried about it. Yeah, I was aware of it, but I’m not going to push it. It is what it is. It’s what I had today. I’ve just got to be better."
Thus, the Dodgers faithful can expect a return to normal in Blake Snell's next outing.

