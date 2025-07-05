  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts reveals Shohei Ohtani’s birthday schedule vs. Astros

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts reveals Shohei Ohtani’s birthday schedule vs. Astros

By Harshita Jain
Published Jul 05, 2025 07:01 GMT
Dodgers vs White Sox in Los Angeles, CA - Source: Getty
Dodgers vs White Sox in Los Angeles, CA - Source: Getty

Shohei Ohtani, on his 31st birthday, is ready to celebrate with his team against the Houston Astros. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is prepared for two innings on the mound against MLB’s elite club. This has been confirmed by manager Dave Roberts and posted by Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris on their X/Twitter.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Dave Roberts said the plan is to have Shohei Ohtani pitch two innings again tomorrow.”

This will be Shohei Ohtani's fourth appearance this season, with a powerful yet steady return from his risky second Tommy John surgery. While considering his last match performance, he will be slated to throw two innings and start as the “opener.” Dodgers Nation quoted Dave Roberts on the matter, saying:

“I think we’re always gonna be cautious,” he continued. “So I don’t even know what that’s going to look like, to be ‘fully built-up.’ I don’t think anyone knows what that looks like. Because it’s not a normal starting pitcher. So to say six (innings) and 90 (pitches), I don’t even know if we’ll get to that point.”
Ad

The Dodgers are handling Ohtani with extra care because of his unmatched two-way value and history. While he has returned to the mound, he has not pitched more than two innings in a single game, and in total, he has pitched 35 innings until now.

All eyes on Shohei Ohtani during Saturday's game

Dodgers vs White Sox in Los Angeles, CA - Source: Getty
Dodgers vs White Sox in Los Angeles, CA - Source: Getty

In the game last Saturday, June 28, against Kansas City, Shohei Ohtani threw two scoreless innings while using 27 pitches. He has registered a 2.25 ERA and allowed a single run in a total of four innings.

Ad

For his upcoming game, Dodger Stadium will prepare for an elite matchup; the game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:15 pm PT.

All eyes will be on the birthday boy, whether he celebrates with the team at the stadium or with family. The atmosphere of the match will be electrifying. Even for two innings, the fans will roar back at Ohtani and give him an unforgettable night.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications