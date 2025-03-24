Dodgers skipper drops major update on Mookie Betts following Tokyo Series absence

LA Dodgers didn't miss the service of Mookie Betts much during the 2025 Tokyo Series, thanks to stellar play from Miguel Rojas who filled in for him at shortstop. Due to a concerning illness, Betts was forced to miss the two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The illness caught up to him before his arrival in Tokyo. The management thought it would shrug off soon, but when it didn't, they were left with having him sidelined for the series. With the Opening Day around the corner, fans want to know if he'll be available for the home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence that the situation is not a long-term concern but acknowledged that Betts is unlikely to play in the next spring training game.

"I don't think long-term, not too concerned," Roberts said. "But, you know, in the short-term, tomorrow, he's not going to play tomorrow night. He's going to try to get through a full day of working out. He'll be here at the stadium, and then we'll see how Monday goes."

Betts' condition has been unusual, with severe symptoms that include vomiting after every meal, resulting in significant weight loss.

"I haven't seen it with the players, you know, with the symptoms that he's had for as long as he's been dealing with this," Roberts added. "So hopefully, you know, we talked about how he's lost weight, having trouble holding food down. The recovery hasn't been great."

Dodgers had Mookie Betts do extensive medical evaluations

The Dodgers have been conducting extensive medical evaluations, including blood work and consultations with specialists, to determine the cause of Mookie Betts' illness.

"We've done a lot of blood work and seen doctors and things like that trying to figure out, you know, the root of this," Roberts added.

Given how the Dodgers are stacked, even without Mookie Betts, they seem like the top team in baseball. The Tigers should hardly be a contest for them, despite reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal being on the mound for them.

Freddie Freeman, who also missed out on playing in the Tokyo Series, is expected to feature in the home opener. This will mean Dodgers need to reassign Kike Hernandez some place else since he played first base in Tokyo against the Cubs.

