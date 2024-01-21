Dodgers Spring Training: Pitchers & Catchers Report Date for 2024

It's getting close to an important time of year for the Los Angeles Dodgers: Spring Training. After a massive offseason of huge additions, it will be the first opportunity for any new members of the team (and there are tons) to make an impact and start training with their new team. For pitchers especially, it's a vital time period.

That is coming up as the next major event in the MLB offseason. When the Dodgers officially commence, other teams will do so around the same time and then soon after it will officially be time to see how the Dodgers spending spree will turn out. The first date of Spring Training is when pitchers and catchers report, and that's right around the corner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When do pitchers and catchers report for the Dodgers?

The first date that pitchers and catchers will report for duty for the Los Angeles Dodgers is February 9, so it's about two weeks away. In just a short amount of time, they'll be back to start ramping up.

That means that Tyler Glasnow (acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (signed from overseas) will be able to meet their new catchers and begin building rapport with them.

Tyler Glasnow reports on February 9

This is an important time for all players, but it is extremely crucial for pitchers new to a team. It's key to learning signs, developing chemistry with catchers and more. Will Smith will need to learn his new pitchers' tendencies to do well with them.

Please note that this will not include Shohei Ohtani. In 2025, it will. But in 2024, he is not going to pitch. As a member of the Los Angeles Angels, he suffered a UCL injury and it's going to cost him a year of being on the mound, so he's not reporting early. He'll join with the rest of his Dodger teammates.

Either way, the Dodgers completely overhauled their rotation and they'll finally get to see the fruits of their labor in action on February 9. Their first spring game is on February 22.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.