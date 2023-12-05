Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor and his wife Mary recently welcomed their son, Theo Kalani Taylor, into the world. The news was shared by Mary on Instagram with the caption:

"Theo Kalani Taylor 🩶 11.17.23"

Fans were quick to react to the post, flooding the comments section with love and affection for the newborn baby.

"He’s beautiful"

"Theo, you are perfect"

Fans react to the news of Mary & Chris Taylor’s son

More reactions followed:

The couple will be looking forward to a memorable Christmas and an extra special holiday with their son.

Mary and Chris Taylor’s heartwarming gender reveal and Hawaiian wedding

Mary and Chris Taylor posted a special gender reveal video on Instagram. The original plan was to have their dogs reveal the gender of the baby by eating a cake, but they needed some help reaching the middle.

"Dogs needed help getting to the center but 7 mins later…it’s a…baby 🩵🩷"

The couple had a beautiful wedding in Waialua, Hawaii, in 2022. Along with their family and friends, their dogs also made an appearance. Mary posted photos of the wedding on Instagram with the caption:

"Husband & Wife!"

Taylor’s dog, Charlotte, is named after his college town, Charlottesville, Virginia. He got Charlotte from a shelter in 2021.

Mary Taylor co-manages the CT3 Foundation with Chris, which raises money to help children and families in difficult circumstances. The foundation focuses on the Los Angeles and Virginia Beach (Chris’ hometown) areas and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the cause.

The foundation is partnered with Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Variety Boys and Girls Club, and Roc Solid Foundation.

Taylor signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2021 and will be aiming to help the Dodgers achieve World Series glory next season.

If LA can land Shohei Ohtani in free agency, those dreams might get a bit closer to being realized. The Dodgers had a 100-win year before losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the postseason and will be hoping to build on that in 2024.

