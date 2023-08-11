Legendary Atlanta Braves player Freddie Freeman decided to switch to the Los Angeles Dodgers for reasons unrelated to baseball.

After a distinguished 11-year career with the Braves, Freeman joined the Dodgers to be closer to his family.

The first baseman had always dreamed of joining a team in Orange County, where he was raised. He was drawn to the Dodgers by this desire and is now enjoying a career comeback and valuing the additional time he gets to spend with his loved ones.

The main draw was proximity because Freeman's parents can now attend every game, unlike when he was playing for Atlanta.

His father's simple act of taking him to a game in San Diego perfectly captures the type of treasured moments that were uncommon during his time in Atlanta:

“My dad drove me down to San Diego today, so those are the little moments that I haven’t been able to have over the last 12-13 years, that I have had in the past two years,” “Family is everything to me. Those extra minutes that I can get with my dad and the family have made these past two years special.”

This modification has a discernible effect. Recently, his entire immediate family gathered to watch him play, and the Dodgers triumphed magnificently. The Freemans' presence has become a regular occurrence, even extending to road trips; this was not a one-time occurrence.

Freeman has always been a family man. His wife's unwavering support and the fact that they appear before games show how important his wife and son are to him.

Freeman values spending time with people who are nearest and dearest to him as his career develops; he also understands the fleeting nature of these opportunities. Freeman emphasized the importance of his family when discussing his recent happiness.

Freddie Freeman And His Family

Freddie Freeman and His Wife Chelsea

Freddie Freeman was born in Fountain Valley, California, and given that both his parents were born in Ontario, Canada, he has dual citizenship, which reflects his unusual upbringing.

Freeman's mother, Rosemary, died of melanoma when he was a young child. He honors her memory by donning a long-sleeved shirt for each game.

Freeman is a sixth-generation Salvationist, and his devotion to his religion is equal to his devotion to baseball. His achievements go beyond the diamond and into his private life.

He married Chelsea Goff in 2014 after a touching romance that started during Chelsea's college years. Even television was graced by their love story when Chelsea appeared on "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta."

Freeman's focus turned to his family as he and Chelsea welcomed three sons: Frederick Charles Freeman II (Charlie) in 2016, the twins Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman in 2020 and 2021, and then Brandon John in 2022.

Because of their strong ties to both coasts, their growing family lived a dynamic lifestyle, spending time in Atlanta during baseball season and California during the off-season.

Freeman's dedication to his craft has remained unwavering throughout a career that has seen him play for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. His life story exemplifies how family, culture, and personal principles come together to create a remarkable person who excels both on and off the field.