Dodgers star Max Muncy & wife Kellie top off anniversary date night with the perfect sweet treat

It has been six years as LA Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and wife Kellie celebrated the day they exchanged vows. To celebrate the occasion, the couple went out on a dinner date to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Indianapolis, where they tried a delicious-looking sweet.

Muncy, who won his second World Series this season, tied the knot with Kellie on Nov. 17, 2018. Fast forward six years, and the couple are now parents to two children: a daughter named Sophie Kate (July 2021) and a son named Wyatt James (born in May 2023).

On Sunday, Kellie shared a photo of their small Happy Anniversary cake with Muncy smiling in the background.

"Focus is on the cake," Kellie joked.

Kellie's Instagram story

A few hours ago, on their dinner date, Kellie shared a throwback post from their wedding with a note:

"6 years & a lifetime to go 🤍🖤"

Max Muncy's wife Kellie shares wholesome reactions to Dodgers incredible World Series triumph

Max Muncy is a two-time World Series champion after he wins another one this season. Although he didn't have the best of the numbers this postseason, hitting only .163 with eight hits, three homers and five RBIs, his teammates covered for him on their way to take down the New York Yankees in five games.

Celebrations ran wild after Game 5 in Yankee Stadium, with Kellie running to her partner and sharing a celebratory kiss.

"2024 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!! Truly at a loss for words. Postseason baseball is a grind but it is allll worth it for this moment 😭😭 this team is such a special group & we’re bringing that parade we’ve all been waiting for to LA!!! 🏆🤩💙" she wrote in caption.

The following Friday, when the Dodgers World Series took place, she shared photos, celebrating Dodgers fans.

"UN.REAL. LA, thank you for putting on the most incredible celebration!! This city deserved every minute of this. Today was a good day 😎🤍🍾" she wrote in caption.

Max Muncy has one more year left on his contract, excluding the 2026 club option with the Dodgers. He has been with the ball club since 2018 and once said that he wishes to play with the Dodgers till his retirement.

