Ever since Shohei Ohtani signed a whopping 10-year, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, the reigning AL MVP has continued to ascend his throne, becoming one of the best Japanese-born players to grace the diamond. Earlier this season, Ohtani surpassed his skipper, Dave Roberts, for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in Dodgers history.

Now, on Saturday, after Ohtani stole second base in the third inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies, he etched his name in one more record. With the steal, he joined Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki as the second Japanese-born player to have 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases in the MLB.

Suzuki had 117 home runs and 509 stolen bases in his Hall of Fame MLB career. Whereas, Ohtani has already surpassed the home run column with 185 currently and on Saturday, he stole his 100th base of his MLB career.

Shohei Ohtani, 29, has still has at least 7-8 good years left in him. Though Suzuki's 509 stolen base mark seems out of grasp for now but you never know.

Shohei Ohtani's hamstring might be the reason for his drop in hitting

Entering Saturday's game, Shohei Ohtani was only hitting .196 (10 for 51) in his last 13 games, as this coincides well with a reported hamstring injury on May 17.

On May 16, in the game against the Cincinnati Reds, Ohtani took a hit from a pick-off throw aimed at first base. The following day, the injury was reported and on Saturday, while talking to media, Dave Roberts felt Ohtani's drop in hitting might have something to do with his injury.

“He’s a finely-tuned machine, and sometimes in the context of a sports car, when it’s not firing on all cylinders, it just doesn’t run,” Roberts said Saturday.

“When his back was bothering him a little bit, you saw some funkier swings, a little more chase. Hamstring bothering him a little bit, you see a little bit of the same thing.”

However, Roberts also added that Ohtani is getting closer to full health and his numbers are only going to improve.

