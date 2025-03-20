Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani posts heartfelt farewell message following 2025 Tokyo Series

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani took to social media to drop a heartfelt farewell message following the 2025 Tokyo Series. The Dodgers swept the two-game set over the Chicago Cubs, with Ohtani taking center stage at the Tokyo Dome.

With the 2025 Tokyo Series in the books, Shohei Ohtani acknowledged the unique occasion by posting a series of pictures of himself, the Dodgers, and the Cubs, along with a message on IG. When translated, the Japanese-language caption reads:

“Thank you for the wonderful memories.”

Ohtani capped the “wonderful memories” by blasting his first home run of the season, a solo blast in the fifth inning of Game 2 on March 19. The dinger put the Dodgers up 6-2, as the Boys in Blue won the game 6-3.

Here’s a look at the blast:

Shohei Ohtani “seems like a superhero” to Dodgers manager

Shohei Ohtani delivered during the 2025 Tokyo Series, showcasing why he’s among the game’s elite players. Ohtani’s performance in Game 2, which included his first home run of 2025, prompted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to declare after the game:

“Shohei just seems like a superhero.”

The comments, as captured by The Athletic, underscore how valuable Ohtani’s role is on the team, and in baseball, as a whole.

Ohtani had a successful Tokyo Series, going 3-for-8 with a round-tripper, a double, and two walks. He scored three runs and looked fully healthy throughout the games. The offseason shoulder surgery didn’t seem to hamper the Japanese sensation during the games in Tokyo.

The Athletic quoted Ohtani regarding his experience, stating:

“I’m happy my teammates got to experience Japan on and off the field, but more importantly, coming away with two wins is something really huge for us. I’m glad we’re gonna head back to the US on a note.”

Indeed, Ohtani and the Dodgers are heading back to the US after getting off on the right foot. The Dodgers’ title defense will now take the club through 160 more games, hopefully culminating in another World Series appearance.

The Dodgers will get back on the field for their home opener on March 27 as they take on the Detroit Tigers as part of the 2025 Opening Day festivities.

