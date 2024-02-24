Dodgers star Will Smith's wife Cara documents expression of daughter Charlotte as she beams during daddy's game day

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith had a special attendee cheering him on from the stands when his team took on the Padres for their second spring training game. Will's wife, Cara Smith, shared an adorable picture of their daughter, Charlotte Ann Smith, attending the contest on Friday afternoon.

Screenshot of story shared by Cara Smith on Instagram

Los Angeles won the game 4-1, continuing their winning start for the 2024 spring training practice matchups. Freddie Freeman homered on his first at-bat, while Landon Knack threw two gems of an inning in the first half of the game.

Two RBIs by Freeman and one each by Chris Okey and Dalton Rushing were enough to see the Dodgers ease past the Padres on Friday.

Charlotte Ann Smith, the first child of Will and Cara Smith, was born on the day of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game four in the NLDS of the 2022 MLB postseason.

Will Smith and Cara had previously announced their pregnancy in April 2022; however, Cara had hinted that Charlotte Ann might arrive sooner than was initially anticipated.

It was on the grounds of the University of Louisville that Will Smith first met Cara. They soon became friends as Will was playing for the Cardinals in D1 baseball and later started their romantic relationship.

The duo got engaged following the 2019 season and, a year later, tied the knot with friends and family in attendance to oversee their beautiful wedding event.

Will Smith signed a one-year, $8.55 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2024 season, alongside some other Los Angeles Dodgers players who did the same. For a catcher in his second year of arbitration, it was the largest contract he had ever signed.

Besides Will Smith, the LA Dodgers have an array of young, talented catchers in their roster

There is plenty of talent at the catcher position in the LA Dodgers development system besides first choice Will Smith. Diego Cartaya and Hunter Feduccia are the current members of the 40-man roster.

Feduccia, who should start the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, is the de facto third catcher. Cartaya even cracked the top 15 MLB prospects overall at one point, making him the Dodgers' highest-ranked prospect in the system.

Then there is Dalton Rushing, who is presently ranked No. 75 overall and as the Dodgers' top prospect by the MLB. Having finished the previous season at advanced Class-A Great Lakes, he is currently in the team's major league spring training camp, getting the nod ahead of Will Smith, probably just to get a taste of facing big leaguers in the MLB.

And finally, there is a young Thayron Liranzo (20 years old), who just recently completed his maiden minor league season and cracked into the Top-100 list this offseason.

