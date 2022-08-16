"Dodgers starter Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery" - Los Angeles Dodgers championship aspirations take a serious hit with ace out for the remainder of the 2022 season

The Los Angeles Dodgers received some bad news. Their ace, Walker Buehler , was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. He will undergo elbow surgery on August 23. This is obviously a huge blow to the team in blue as they gear up for a World Series push this season. Buehler has not appeared on the mound since June 10.

The young righty had an operation done days before June 10, a couple of days prior to Dave Roberts listing him on the 60-day IL. There's no hiding how big of a blow it is for this team to lose him for the rest of the season. The young ace has had a tremendous start to his career, posting a 3.02 lifetime ERA with 690 strikeouts in 638.1 innings pitched. Buehler's status is uncertain for Opening Day.

Los Angeles has a legitimate chance at winning another World Series like they did in 2020. They acquired all-star players like Trea Turner and Max Scherzer last season. They also grabbed Freddie Freeman in the offseason. Lastly, they acquired Joey Gallo during this year's trade deadline. Needless to say, the team is stacked.

While he struggled in New York, LA is hoping Gallo can snap out of his slump. If Gallo can snap out of it, then they could be an offensive powerhouse.

Not all is bad down in LA, the team is expecting the return of their hard-throwing sinkerballer, Dustin May. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021. The Dodgers are activating May to start Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

While the loss of Walker Buehler hurts the Dodgers, the return of Dustin May is something to look forward to

Dallas Braden @DALLASBRADEN209

While this is just absolutely brutal news the Dodgers have not necessarily missed the Cy Young caliber production Buehler is capable of. Which is scary. Still sucks.

Even with the long absence of Walker Buehler, Los Angeles has been able to keep a commanding lead atop the NL West. They are leading San Diego by 15 games going into Tuesday. With the recent drama going on with the Padres, that gap may continue to widen. This will be especially true if LA stays as hot as they have been lately, winning nine out of their last 10.

While the loss of Buehler hurts in the short-term, LA has been dominant without him. With a healthy Dustin May joining Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urias, the staff looks to finish the season off strong.

