Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández, Miguel Rojas, Alex Vesia & Blake Treinen get real on chasing more championships

The Los Angeles Dodgers got the better of the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic last October to win their second World Series in four years and eighth overall.

Instead of dwelling on their triumph, the Dodgers front office had a busy offseason, adding several players to strengthen the roster. The intent from the NL West team hints at their desire to go back to back this year, becoming the first team since the Yankees of the 90s to win consecutive World Series titles.

The Dodgers players aren't resting on their laurels either as they are hungry for more championships despite winning it all last year.

Veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who was one of the stars for the team in their World Series campaign in 2024, re-signed on a three-year, $66 million with the Dodgers in January. The All-Star shared the mentality of the players, sharing:

"The one (World Series) that we won last year is in the past and it feels like everybody wants more and the new guys want that bad. Everybody was here (Spring Training) earlier than they were supposed to be here, just to get everything going, be ready, and be more prepared for the season."

Two-time World Series-winning pitcher Blake Treinen highlighted the team's plan of improving year after year by adding more players to maintain the standard. He said:

"That's why we stay hungry every year. We understand that there's a level of greatness that we're trying to chase down and why not? It's just crazy. People could look at it as arrogance or the Dodgers are trying to change the game. Why does the rest of the league get to determine where the standard is? why can't someone continue to push the level of greatness?"

Alex Vesia and Miguel Rojas also shared the same sentiment of being hungry for more success and not being content with the "one and done type of mentality" as the team continues to strengthen by adding players.

Blake Snell shared on what motivated the Dodgers to win

Blake Snell signed for the Dodgers after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants at the start of the offseason last year. The two-time Cy Young winner shared what he sees after joining the reining World Series winners and where the winning mentality comes from.

"That's what happens when you have three Hall of Famers (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman) at the top of the lineup, all they wanna do is win," Snell said. "Plus when you win it just makes things better. Winning just fixes all problems and it's a beautiful thing to hear that and see that as we practice and go work and see how focused and committed everyone is, it's fun to be part of."

The two-time Cy Young winner is expected to be a big part of the Dodgers' rotation heading into the 2025 season as they are set to welcome back Shohei Ohtani to the mound this year. An injury-free season for Snell could see the Dodgers go back-to-back this year.

