Dodgers trade rumors: Team reportedly eyeing to add $8,000,000 pitcher to their lineup

Rich Hill might be the oldest active player in all of MLB but he still seems to have takers. As reports suggest, teams such as the Dodgers are still vying to acquire the Pirates starter services as a backup option. He is on a one-year, $8 million deal with the team.

Rich Hill has been around the major leagues for a long time. He has played for 13 different teams since making his debut for the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Over the 19 years, the veteran has been unable to find longevity with a particular team. However, his longest single spell came with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016 to 2019.

The later years of his career have been plagued with plenty of injuries, although Hill has time and again proven his ability to come back. The starting pitcher had a severe forearm strain in a game in June 2019. He came back to rejoin the team in September and was awarded the Tony Conigliaro award for showing valiance and spirit in overcoming hardship.

It seems like the lasting legacy of Hill's stint with the Dodgers is enough for them to want to bring him back. LA's starting rotation has been plagued with injuries, and even though Hill is 43 and not a long term option, he could provide the durability that the team has been missing.

Who could the Dodgers give up on a 1-for-1 trade for Rich Hill?

Apart from the few experienced pitchers, most of whom are on the Injury List, the Dodgers have up and coming names trying to make an impact. They could trade away their No. 26 prospect, Justin Wrobleski. The prospect could be a like for like replacement for Rich Hill, as the team looks to make some experienced additions.

Hill hasn't particularly pitched well this season, currently recording an ERA of 4.76 and a 7-10 win-loss record. However, he hasn't missed starts this season and could very well average four innings per game if chosen to start.