Dodgers Trade: Team acquires Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from White Sox in exchange for Trayce Thompson and Nick Nastrini

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a significant move in bolstering their pitching rotation, acquiring Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. In exchange, the White Sox receive outfielder Trayce Thompson and two promising right-handed pitching prospects.

Lynn's trade to the Dodgers comes amid a somewhat challenging season for the veteran pitcher. Despite holding a 6.18 ERA through 20 starts, he has showcased moments of brilliance, including a franchise-record 16-strikeout game and several impressive seven-inning appearances.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the White Sox have acquired a duo of right-handed pitching prospects, as well as a recognizable player:

Los Angeles Dodgers receive: RH starter Lance Lynn and RH reliever Joe Kelly



Chicago White Sox receive: RH starter Nick Nastrini (in Double-A), RH reliever Jordan Leasure (Double-A) and OF Trayce Thompson, who was originally drafted by Chicago.

The 2024 season marks the final year of Lynn's contract, with the Dodgers gaining the option to pick up his $18.5 million club option or opt for a $1 million buyout.

The White Sox originally acquired Lance Lynn in 2021, making a trade with the Texas Rangers. After an All-Star season, they extended him to a two-year deal worth $38 million, including the club option for 2024.

For the Dodgers, this trade adds experienced arms to their pitching staff, providing depth and expertise to aid their pursuit of a successful season. On the other hand, the White Sox receive promising prospects and an outfielder in Trayce Thompson, shaping their future roster.

As the MLB season progresses, both teams will undoubtedly benefit from this strategic trade, with the Dodgers seeking to solidify their position as contenders, and the White Sox continuing their quest for a strong and competitive roster.

Why did Dodgers trade for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly?

By trading for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, the Los Angeles Dodgers addressed their pressing need for starting pitching. The LA club was among the most aggressive suitors despite Lynn's underwhelming performance this season, highlighting their dedication to bolstering their rotation.

The Dodgers are currently in first place in the National League West and have an impressive record of 15 games above.500. However, they have had issues with their pitching staff.

Their pitching difficulties have been made worse by the performance fluctuations of Julio Urias, the absence of Dustin May for the season, and the injury to Clayton Kershaw.

Additionally, Noah Syndergaard's struggles resulted in his trade to the Cleveland Guardians in the Rosario deal, and Walker Buehler is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

As a result, the Dodgers have relied more heavily than they had anticipated on rookie starters Emmet Sheehan, Bobby Miller and Michael Grove.

However, the bullpen has improved, sporting a major-league-best 2.67 ERA this month, largely as a result of standout efforts from relievers like Caleb Ferguson, Ryan Brasier, Phil Bickford, Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol.

The Dodgers have strengthened their pitching staff, solidified their status as contenders and addressed the issues they had with their rotation by acquiring Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.