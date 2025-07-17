Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow and fiancée, Meghan Murphy, steal the spotlight at ESPYs amid MLB All-Star break 

LA Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow turned heads at the 2025 ESPYs red carpet with his fiancée, Meghan Murphy. The couple made time to attend the event in Los Angeles, where the sports world comes together to celebrate the achievements of athletes in the past year.

Ad

On Wednesday, Meghan posted a story on social media, capturing the couple on the red carpet of the 2025 ESPYS award. Glasnow looked dapper in a sleek, light-toned suit paired with crisp white sneakers.

He stood proudly beside Meghan, who turned heads with her shimmering gold gown. The pair posed in front of the iconic ESPYs signage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meghan's Instagram story

The post comes during the All-Star break. Glasnow missed the Midsummer Classic since he has only pitched in six games, holding a 1-0 record with a 3.52 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Ad

Trending

Glasnow was on the injured list since April 28 due to right shoulder inflammation before returning against the Milwaukee Brewers just before the All-Star break, where he struck out five hitters in five innings, allowing three walks and one earned run.

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy get engaged in summer

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy's relationship started in 2021, when the two exchanged their contact details via baseballs. That was when the right hander was playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ad

Earlier this summer in May, the couple took a major step in their relationship as they announced their engagement in a beach side romantic post. The post captured the couple sharing photos from their proposal.

"love of my life ♾️🤍" Meghan wrote.

Ad

Meghan is a licensed physician assistant who works in aesthetic medicine. She has been a constant presence at Dodger Stadium after Glasnow signed a five-year contract with the franchise before the 2024 season. She has even thrown ceremonial first pitches.

With the return of Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers starting rotation, the team will see it as a major boost in their bid to repeat as World Series champions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More