Dodgers unveil 26-man roster ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman for Tokyo Series vs Cubs 

Reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their title defense Tuesday evening at Tokyo Dome. They are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series, kickstarting the 2025 MLB season.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers have officially announced their 26-man roster for the highly anticipated Tokyo Series as part of the MLB World Tour. The star-studded squad features some of the biggest names in baseball, including several Japanese stars like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Here's a detailed look at the roster:

Pitching staff led by starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki

The Dodgers go into the 2025 season with a deep arsenal of pitchers featuring the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and others. Both of them will be on the mound for Games 1 and 2, respectively. The remaining members will pitch out of the bullpen.

Pitchers:

Anthony Banda Ben Casparius Jack Dreyer Luis Garcia Landon Knack Roki Sasaki Tanner Scott Blake Treinen Alex Vesia Justin Wrobleski Yoshinobu Yamamoto Kirby Yates

Shohei Ohtani set to shine as designated hitter in star-studded Dodgers batting lineup

At some point this season, Shohei Ohtani will make his way back to the mound but until then he will continue to be an everyday designated hitter for the Dodgers. The three-time MVP will be joined by big names such as Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez in the Dodgers batting card.

Freeman will play first base, with Max Muncy providing pop at third. Miguel Rojas will handle shortstop duties in Tokyo. The Dodgers will prepare to face two left-handed Cubs starters — Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele.

Designated Hitter:

Shohei Ohtani

Infielders:

Freddie Freeman Max Muncy Miguel Rojas

Dodgers' outfield loaded with talent

The Dodgers' outfield comprises solid names such as Michael Conforto, Teoscar Hernández and James Outman. Promising young talent Andy Pages may also get an opportunity to play in one of the games.

Outfielders:

Michael Conforto Teoscar Hernández James Outman Andy Pages

Dodgers' versatile players provide depth

In addition to their established stars, the Dodgers’ roster is loaded with versatile players who can handle multiple positions. Mookie Betts (out), Tommy Edman, Kiké Hernández and Chris Taylor give the team plenty of flexibility.

Infielders/Outfielders:

Mookie Betts (out with illness) Tommy Edman Kiké Hernández Chris Taylor

Dodgers catchers behind the plate

Behind the plate, Austin Barnes and Will Smith will handle the catching duties as they will guide the pitchers. Barnes will play backup to Smith.

Catchers:

Austin Barnes Will Smith

Do you think Ohtani and Co. will run it back next season and win another Wolrd Series title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

