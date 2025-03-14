Dodgers unveil full 31-man roster ft. Shohei Ohtani for MLB Tokyo Series 

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their entire travel roster headed to Tokyo that will take on the Chicago Cubs in the two-game series that will kick off the new MLB season. The travel roster includes the 26 men who will feature in the games against the Cubs and others who will be part of the roster for two exhibition games the Dodgers will play.

The 31-man roster includes 16 pitchers and 15 position players, similar to what the team had decided for the Seoul Series last year when they took on the San Diego Padres. The pitchers include the four confirmed starters – Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. The two Japanese pitchers will start the two games on March 18 and 19.

The Dodgers, who confirmed Dustin May as their fifth starter until Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound, have chosen not to keep him back in Arizona to develop his progress ahead of the season. May and Tony Gonsolin are both coming off major injuries. The team has still chosen Nick Frasso, Justin Wrobelski and Landon Knack to Tokyo.

The batting lineup for the Dodgers is mostly sorted with the likes of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez at the top of the lineup. Will Smith, will be their primary catcher, with Max Muncy, Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez set to take up other infield and outfield duties. Andy Pages or James Outman are the two options for the final place in the lineup.

Dodgers President Stan Kasten hypes up Tokyo Series

Speaking to USA Today, Dodgers President and part-owner Stan Kasten spoke about the incredible atmosphere that will pack Tokyo Dome next Tuesday and Wednesday. LA's roster that includes three top Japanese superstars will have a lot of eyes on them.

“The stadium doesn’t hold 100 million people," Kasten said via USAToday.com, “which is approximately how many Japanese people would love to see Shohei and Yoshi and Roki. Everyone appreciates the historic significance unlike any other international adventure we’ve ever undertaken in baseball.

“We think the reception that this team, especially because of Shohei, Yoshi and Roki, it will feel the way our [World Series] parade felt every day we’re there. This is going to be off the charts," he added.

While the Dodgers have their Japanese trio, the Cubs too have Shota Imanaga – the starting pitcher for Game 1 – and DH and outfielder Seiya Suzuki as their counterparts.

Which club do you think will kick off the new MLB season with a win in Tokyo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

