Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw reveals motivating factor behind his desire to keep playing

It will be an emotional comeback for the Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. After going through surgeries and recuperation for more than half a year, the 37-year-old is finally ready to take the mound.

It’ll be his first official start in nine months and his 18th season with the LA Dodgers. He underwent surgeries on his left knee and left big toe. Before that, he was dealing with a shoulder injury and underwent surgery in 2023.

When asked what motivates the veteran to still push through, he answered that he doesn't wish for an injury to be his reason to retire. As such, Kershaw is adamant that he will only call it a day when he deems himself 'not any good' anymore.

“I think not letting an injury be the reason I stop. I think that’s probably the main thing. Look, if I get out there and get shelled and I’m not any good anymore, and just the time is the time, then that’s one thing,” Clayton Kershaw said.

“But, I don’t want it to be because I didn’t rehab an injury… I’m not going to let myself do it to myself.”

Kershaw is coming off the IL at a crucial time for the Dodgers, as a number of their star players are sidelined. The list of injured players includes Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow.

Dave Roberts makes feelings known on Clayton Kershaw’s return

Clayton Kershaw [Source: Imagn]

The timing couldn’t be any better as the LA Dodgers desperately need a veteran hand to stabilize their pitching depth. Manager Dave Roberts commented on Clayton Kershaw’s return and how much it means for the team.

“Just getting No. 22 back in the rotation is a huge shot in the arm of our ballclub,” Dave Roberts said. “With Clayton just being back, I think it just adds an element of certainty and kind of performance.”

Roberts expressed that it took a long time for Kershaw to get back to where he is now. He is confident that getting him back will help the team stabilize and boost the team's in winning games.

