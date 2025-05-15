Despite injuries to Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell & Tyler Glasnow, MLB insider points key reason Dodgers won’t fast-track Shohei Ohtani’s return to mound

It's the same story as last season with the LA Dodgers' starting rotation, only this time a bit earlier. Premium starters like Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are on the injured list, putting the club in a tight spot when it comes to rotation.

That has sparked speculations about whether the Dodgers would consider rushing Ohtani in his rehab. The right-hander is rehabbing from an elbow surgery underwent in 2023.

However, MLB insider Jeff Passan doesn't think there's any reason for the reigning World Series champions to consider pushing Ohtani's pitching rehab to fill the void.

"I don't think the Dodgers give a damn about right now, and it's a weird thing to hear, right? Like, you know, a bunch of guys going down with injuries — don’t they want to bring him back? No, they don’t," Passan said on the Pat McAfee Show. (13:11).

According to Passan, the only goal for the Dodgers is to win the World Series again, and for that, they need a healthy Ohtani. So, potentially putting him in harm's way won't be the ideal way to address their starting pitching concerns.

"Because the Dodgers care about one thing, and that’s October," Passan added. "That’s when they want Shohei Ohtani healthy. And what they’re trying not to do is allow any concerns right now to get in the way of their ultimate goal — which takes discipline."

Jeff Passan says Dodgers don't need Shohei Ohtani to pitch

Considering the production Shohei Ohtani is giving with his at-bat, risking injury by having him to pitch could lead to the Dodgers not having the three-time MVP on the mound at all.

One of the reasons why the Dodgers could do so is because they have several up-and-coming prospects in Triple-A and on the sidelines who could fill the void if required, per Jeff Passan.

"Very few teams, if any, have the luxury that the Dodgers do," Passan added. "But part of this luxury is also that they are really good at developing starting pitchers. They have a room full of guys, whether it’s in the bullpen or down at Triple-A, who can be capable fill-ins."

The Dodgers will receive a boost to their starting pitching front, as legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw is ready to make his first start of the season on Saturday against the LA Angels.

