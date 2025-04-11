Dodgers vs. Cubs: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 11, MLB 2025

Defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the overpowered Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their marquee three-game series. The two squads previously faced each other during the MLB Tokyo Series with the title holders sweeping the overseas games, 2-0.

After a hot 8-0 start, the Dodgers dropped four of their last six games. The team hit a rough patch in their most recent road trip on the East Coast as they incurred back-to-back series losses against the Philadelphia Phillies and the lowly Washington nationals.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are riding high after an 0-2 start. The Northsiders currently carry a 7-3 record, powered by the bats of Kyle Tucker, Dansby Swanson, and Seiya Suzuki. First pitch is at 10:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Dodgers vs Cubs recent form and records

The reigning champions have been defeated 2-1 in their two previous three-game series by the Phillies and Nationals. The squad recently lost Freddie Freeman and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to injuries. It would be an uphill battle for the squad as they host the Cubbies at Chavez Ravine.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are 7-1 since dropping the Tokyo Series to the champions. Chicago has recorded four games with at least ten runs scored—including an 18-3 shellacking of The Athletics.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

LAD: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, (1-1, 1.69 ERA) vs CHC: Matt Boyd (1-0, 0.0 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers

It's once again up to ace and three-time Eiji Sawamura Awardee Yoshinobu Yamamoto to turn the team's fortunes around. The 26-year-old is currently 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 19 strikeouts across three starts. During the MLB season opener in Tokyo, Yamamoto surrendered just one run on three base hits and four strikeouts against the Cubs to earn his first win of the year.

Must-watch Hitters

Chicago Cubs

Newly-minted Chicago Cub Kyle Tucker is already off to a dream start in his new home. The star slugger currently leads the majors in base hits with 19 and runs scored with 16. Tucker is also batting a stellar .322/.452/.678 with an OPS of 1.130 with five home runs and an NL-best 16 RBIs.

Dodgers vs Cubs baseball betting odds

Friday, 4/11 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs LAD -204 -2.5, +149 O 7.5, -124 CHC +185 +2.5, -194 U 7.5, +101

Dodgers vs Cubs expert picks and game prediction

Ever since the two teams met in Tokyo, both teams went on hot streaks. However, the champions were the first one to stumble while the Cubs sustained their momentum.

Yamamoto would be heavily relied upon to limit the Cubs' overpowered offense that currently leads all of the majors in runs batted in and runs scored with 93 and 130, respectively. Expect fireworks as the two of the National League's best squads clash in Los Angeles.

Run Line: +2.5, -194

Total Runs: O 7.5, -124

Prediction, CHC win, 9-7

