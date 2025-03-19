MLB analyst makes bold prediction on Yoshinobu Yamamoto after Tokyo Series heroics

MLB analyst Trevor Plouffe believes Los Angeles Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be rated among the very best pitchers in the MLB this year after a highly promising but injury-marred rookie season. Plouffe feels Yamamoto has shown that he has the stuff to excel in the major leagues and particularly lauded the Japanese right-hander for his command of the splitter.

On Tuesday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto picked up his first win of the year with a solid start in their season opener against the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. He pitched five innings, giving up just three hits and one run, notching up four strikeouts.

Trevor Plouffe, on the Baseball Today podcast by co-host Chris Rose, said about the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's credentials to be counted among the top five to 10 pitchers in the MLB this year.

"Yeah, I think so," Plouffe said. "There's definitely the chance of that. And those numbers do jump off the charts to me. Talking about the first season facing major league hitters, and that's what you put up. To me, that's very impressive.

"He has the pitch," Plouffe added. "If you can throw your splitter and you have other things to back it up. That's not a common pitch in the big leagues, and we're seeing that more and more."

Yamamoto made 18 starts for the Dodgers during the regular season last year and logged 90.0 innings. He ended the campaign on a 7-2 record, with a 3.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts.

"I just have the highest expectations from both these guys": Trevor Plouffe on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki joined Shohei Ohatni and Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the Dodgers this year (Image Source: Getty)

Having signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers added Roki Sasaki during this offseason to arguably have the three best Japanese pitchers on their roster.

Trevor Plouffe is confident that both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will have highly successful careers in the big leagues as Japanese players, as they have outstanding work ethics to match their abilities.

"I have very, very high expectations for him. I have very, very high expectations for Sasaki," Plouffe said. "When guys come over from Japan, the work ethic is undeniable. Their main focus is always baseball. And to me, that's what separates guys.

"They come over here, and they continue to get better. They have the dedication like these guys do," he added. "Again, I just have the highest expectations from both these guys."

Roki Sasaki will make his major league start for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday evening. He's rated as the top prospect in the MLB this season after arriving on a minor league deal as an amateur international free agent.

