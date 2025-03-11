Dodgers vs Cubs Tokyo Series 2025: Projected lineups for MLB season opener ft. Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker 

The LA Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs stars will soon be on a flight for Tokyo as the two will lock horns to kick off the MLB regular season in Japan at Tokyo Dome. The two are scheduled to face each other in two regular season games on March 18 and March 19.

Here's a closer look at their projected lineups for the season-opener.

Dodgers projected starting lineup

MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers were able to maintain much of their core from their World Series campaign in 2024. If anything, they have only bolstered their roster further by adding Blake Snell and Tanner Scott through free agency in the offseason. Not to mention, the reigning MLB Home Run Derby champion returns on a three-year, $66 million deal.

With that in mind, here's what the Dodgers' projected starting lineup looks like:

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, RF Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Michael Conforto, LF Tommy Edman, 2B Andy Pages, CF

When it comes to starting pitchers, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already confirmed Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound in the first game while Roki Sasaki should be available to pitch in the second game.

Cubs projected starting lineup

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

The Cubs acquired a key player this offseason through a trade with the Houston Astros. Kyle Tucker walks in to take one of the outfield spots left behind by Cody Bellinger, who was traded to the New York Yankees this offseason. Apart from this, the Cubs will miss the services of Nico Hoerner, who is dealing with a forearm injury. Jon Berti will likely replace him at second base.

With that in mind, here's what the Cubs' projected starting lineup looks like:

Ian Happ, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Seiya Suzuki, DH Michael Busch, 1B Dansby Swanson, SS Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Jon Berti, 2B Matt Shaw, 3B Miguel Amaya, C

The Cubs will also have a Japanese ace on the mound for the Opening Day game in the 2025 Tokyo Series. Shota Imanaga will take the mound for the Cubs while Justin Steele will likely be in action for the second game.

Both matchups will be broadcast on Fox Sports/FS1 at 6:00 a.m. ET.

