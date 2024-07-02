Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks — July 2, MLB 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start their new three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 2 at Dodgers Stadium. This is the third series of this season between both sides. Both teams have one series each from the previous two that were played.

Dave Roberts' team is coming off a 2-1 series defeat against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers have won eight of the last 12 games they played against the LA Angels, the Colorado Rockies, the Chicago White Sox and the Giants. They are leading the NL West division with a 52-33 record.

The D-backs, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-1 series win against the Oakland Athletics. They have won six of their last 12 games played against the A's, the Washinton Nationals, the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies. They are in third place in the NL West with a 41-43 record.

Bobby Miller will start on the mound for the Dodgers. He has started five games for his side so far this season. He has a 1-1 record, a 6.75 era, a 1.65 WHIP and 21 strikeouts.

For the D-backs, Ryne Nelson will start on the mound on Tuesday. He has so far started 13 of the 14 games that he played this season. Nelson has a 5-6 record, along with a 5.69 ERA, a 1.57 WHIP and 46 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs. D-backs Baseball Betting Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks +160 +1.5(-125) O 9(+100) Los Angeles Dodgers

-190 -1.5(+105) U 9(-120)

Where to watch Dodgers vs. D-backs?

Game 1 between the Dodgers and the D-backs will start at 10:10 pm ET on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Fans can view the game's telecast on SportsNet LA and FuboTV.

Dodgers vs. D-backs Prediction

This NL West rivalry has been a long-standing one, and the Dodgers are leading the head-to-head 262-196.

With their performances so far this season, the Dodgers are -190 favorites to win the series opener against the D-backs. Shohei Ohtani has been in good form for his new side, even more after taking the lead-off role following Mookie Betts being sidelined with injury. He is 11-for-35, with one double and six home runs in his last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman is another bat from the Dodgers clubhouse to look out for. He has 24 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .296.

The D-backs are the underdogs, however they will try to face the Dodgers head-on. Ketel Marte has been decent for the Arizona-based team so far. He has a batting average of .287 along with 19 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is another D-backs player to watch out for. In the last 10 games, he is 15-for-39 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Prediction: LA Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

