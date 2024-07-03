Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 prediction, odds and picks - July 3, MLB 2024

The Dodgers pulled a rabbit out of the bag as they beat divisional rivals Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 on Monday. They will try to follow that up with an even better performance on Tuesday.

The Dodgers needed a game-saving two-run final inning to salvage a victory. With 2 outs in the ninth, Will Smith hit a double before Freddie Freeman hit the game-tying RBI double on an 0-2 count to tie the game. Out came Teoscar Hernandez, who hit the walk-off single to earn the victory.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 odds

Diamondbacks +170 +1.5 (-110) O 9 (-110) Dodgers -210 -1.5 (-110) U 9 (-110)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Where to watch

The game will be available from 7.10 p.m. local time on Sports Net LA for Los Angeles viewers and Arizona Diamondbacks TV for Arizona fans.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Prediction

Following Jordan Montgomery's shift to the injury list, the Dbacks are yet to finalize a starter who will go up against Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone. In the fifteen games he has started on the mound, Stone has a 9-2 record. Los Angeles didn't lose a single game in June, with Stone leading the pitching lineup.

The Dodgers' batting lineup is red-hot at the moment. They have been boosted majorly thanks to Freddie Freeman's return to form. He has nine RBIs in his last ten games with an 11-39 record, including five doubles and two home runs.

Shohei Ohtani will be the key again for the Dodgers. The Japanese superstar narrowly missed the NL Player of the Month award in June but has been succeeding since taking the leadoff spot. He has 10 home runs in his last 14 games and will look to go yard on back-to-back nights against Arizona.

Ketel Marte holds the key for the Dbacks with a 12-37 record with four doubles and two home runs in his last 10 appearances. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 13 doubles and 11 home runs in an otherwise dull season for the NL pennant-winning team.

