Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 4, MLB 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 3 on Thursday, June 4, at Dodgers Stadium. This is their third series, with both teams winning one each.

Game 2 didn't turn out to be what the Dodgers might have hoped for, as they lost 12 - 4 on Wednesday. They started the game well, taking a 4-1 lead in the first inning thanks to the Dodgers' top four of Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith.

But the D-backs offense successfully turned the tables on their opponents as they scored three runs in the third and started building on it. Moreover, on the mound, Joe Mantiply, Thyago Viera, Bryce Jarvis, and Kevin Ginkel prevented the Dodgers from scoring any more runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 odds

Diamondbacks +120 +1.5 (-175) O 8.5 (-110) Dodgers -140 -1.5 (+145) U 8.5 (-110)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Where to watch

Game 3 between the Dodgers and the D-backs will start at 9:10 PM EDT. Fans can watch the live telecast of the game on Sportsnet LA and FUBO TV.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Prediction

Historically, the Dodgers have a 263–197 record against the Dbacks. With a 53-34 record, Dave Roberts' team leads the NL West division at the moment, while Torey Lovullo's team is now third in the division with a 42-44 record.

Landon Knack will start on the mound for the Dodgers on Thursday. He has started six games and holds a 1-1 record with a 2.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25 strikeouts.

Zac Gallen will start for the Dbacks on the mound. He has started 12 games and holds a 6-4 record, with an ERA of 2.83, a WHIP of 1.07 and 67 strikeouts.

Both teams have won a game each in this current series and now have the opportunity to get into a leading position by winning Thursday's game. Even though they lost the previous night, the Dodgers are still -140 favorites to win Game 3 on Thursday.

Shohei Ohtani's performance will be important for the Dodgers. The Japanese superstar has been in great form this season, with 22 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 64 RBI. Another Dodgers bat to look out for would be Freddie Freeman. Over the last 10 games, Freeman is 11-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Although the D-backs are the underdogs in this series, last night they showed they can beat the odds. So they shouldn't be underestimated either.

Christian Walker would be a key player as he was during the team's emphatic victory last night. So far this season, he has hit 18 doubles and 20 home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could also influence the game for the D-backs on Thursday. In the last 10 games, he is 14-for-40 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs and 9 RBIs.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+145)

