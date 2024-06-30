Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, odds and picks - June 30, MLB 2024

The LA Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants for their series finale on Sunday, June 30. Despite the Giants beating them by surprise in the first game, the Dodgers won 14-7 in Game 2 thanks to their wonderful eleventh innings performance. Now both the teams stand a chance to win this series and would surely try their level best to do so.

This is the third series between both sides this year. The Dodgers have won both the previous series. Dave Roberts would urge his players to keep that record intact by winning the game on Sunday. The team leads the NL West division with a 52-32 record.

On the other hand, the Giants stand at the fourth spot in the same division with a 40-44 record. They will try their best to win the third game on Sunday and turn the table around the Dodgers this time.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Paxton will start on the mound for the mound for the Dodgers. The veteran left-hand pitcher has started 14 games for his side, holding a 7-1 record. The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, a WHIP of 1.298 and 49 strikeouts this season.

Randy Rodriguez will commence things on the mound for the Giants. He has made just one start this season having played 20 games. He has an ERA of 4.45, a WHIP of 1.24 and 36 strikeouts this season.

Dodgers vs Giants Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -135 -1.5 (+125) O 8.5 -120 San Francisco Giants +115 +1.5 (-150) U 8.5 +100

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Giants

Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Giants will start at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Fans can live telecast the game on SportsnetLA and keep tuned in on its online streaming on FUBO TV.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction

The Dodgers and the Giants have faced one another 2,557 times, with the Giants having the upper hand in this NL West rivalry (1282-1275).

However, this season, the Dodgers have been one of the most formidable opponents in the league. They have thrashed the Giants in two series they played earlier this season before the current one. And keeping their last night's performance in mind, the Dodgers surely are the favorites to win on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani, Gavin Stone, James Paxton and Freddie Freeman have been in great shape and form. They have helped their team immensely whenever needed. They will play an important role on Dave Roberts' side in the third and last game.

Although historically they have a better result in this rivalry, the Giants are the underdog. However, they still have shown their capability by thrashing the Dodgers in Game 1. Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, Heliot Ramos and Patrick Bailey have been in decent form.

These players will surely be key for the Giants as they aim to turn the table on their NL West rivals again.

Prediction: LA Dodgers -1.5 (+125)