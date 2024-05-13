Dodgers vs Giants Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will start their three-game series at Oracle Park from Monday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 15. It's a chance for the Dodgers to continue their winning ways and for the Giants to reverse course and see how they stack up against one of the MLB's best teams. Here's what to expect in this series.

Dodgers vs. Giants Preview

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers and Giants Records

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 27-15 record. They have been red hot as of late, winning nine of their last 12 games. The Giants, on the other hand, have struggled in 2024. They are 19–23, as injuries and bad form have kept them from getting any momentum.

Pitching Matchups in Dodgers vs. Giants

In Game 1, Gavin Stone (3-1, 3.55 ERA) will take on Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.30 ERA). Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-1, 2.79 ERA) will be the starter for Game 2, while Keaton Winn and his 5.63 ERA are going to oppose him.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for the Dodgers this series

The finale will see Giants ace Logan Webb, who sports a 3.38 ERA this year, pitch. The Dodgers have not announced who will oppose him just yet.

Prediction for Dodgers and Giants Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in baseball, and they've been flexing their might of late. The Giants have floundered so far, as their big offseason hasn't yet translated into success. There's a gap in talent between these two clubs.

Look for the Dodgers to continue rolling. However, since the Giants are at home and will get starts out of Jordan Hicks and Logan Webb, they can steal one game and avoid the dreaded sweep.

Channels to watch Dodgers vs. Giants

The San Francisco Giants play on NBC Sports Bay Area, and that is the channel that will host all three games of this series. The Dodgers play on Spectrum SportsNet LA, and that is where all three games will be broadcast for local markets.

The finale on Wednesday, May 15, will also be broadcast on MLB Network for fans, not in the LA or San Francisco markets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback