Dodgers vs. Nationals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday. This looks a bit of a mismatch on paper, but things can always play out differently once.

Los Angeles comes into this game with a record of 9-2 as they are sitting atop the NL West Division. Washington comes into this series with a record of just 3-6 and they are looking to turn things around.

Here is a look at the top odds and some of the injury concerns that could impact this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Nationals prediction

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions, and they are good enough to get the job done again this season. Los Angeles comes into this game with a record of 9-2, and they have scored 57 runs through the first nine games.

Dustin May will make the start for Los Angeles on Monday, and he did not give up a run in his first outing this season. Tommy Edman has been the biggest offensive star for the Dodgers as he has belted five home runs.

The Washington Nationals are sitting at just 3-6 so far this season, but they will have MacKenzie Gore on the mound in this game. Gore has gone 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA so far this season, but he is talented enough to shut down any lineup.

The Nationals have struggled to score runs this season, totaling only 34. Washington has 12 home runs and will need to do some damage in this game.

Los Angeles will come away with a win in this game, but it's going to be tight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Washington Nationals 3

Dodgers vs. Nationals odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -180, Washington Nationals +150

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-105), Nationals +1.5 (-115)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Dodgers vs. Nationals injuries

Clayton Kershaw - Source: Imagn

Dodgers injury report

Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Freddie Freeman (1B): 10-Day IL (Ankle)

Tony Gonsolin (SP): 15-Day IL (Back)

Clayton Kershaw (SP): 60-Day IL (Toe, Knee)

Nationals injury report

Michael Soroka (SP): 15-Day IL (Biceps)

DJ Herz (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left UCL Sprain)

Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right Forearm)

Dodgers vs. Nationals picks

This should be a great game in the series opener as it will be decided by just one run. Los Angeles will come away with a win, but taking the Nationals on the run spread is an option as well.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -180

Run Spread: Washington Nationals +1.5 (-115)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (EVEN)

