Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 5, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers were handed their first loss of the MLB season on Friday by the Philadelphia Phillies. In a low-scoring encounter, the home side triumphed 3-2, defending their lead after a late scare from LA in the ninth innings that saw Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer. The series is on the line for the Dodgers on Saturday.

Ad

Dodgers vs. Phillies recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers keep the top place in the NL West standings as their rivals, San Diego Padres, also dropped a game. The defending champions were coming from series sweeps against the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a four-game win streak of their own. Their only loss this season has come in the third game of their opening series against the Washington Nationals. They are currently at the top of the NL East standings.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Roki Sasaki (LAD) vs. Aaron Nola (PHI)

Roki Sasaki needs a good performance under his belt after two disastrous outings that have seen him pitch just 4.2 innings in his MLB debut season.

Last Start: vs. Tigers, 1.2 Innings Pitched, 3 hits, 2 earned, 4 walks, 2 Ks

Career vs. Phillies: First start

Aaron Nola is the only Phillies starter to suffer a loss so far this season. The pitcher would be hoping for a turnaround after his outing against the Nats.

Ad

Last Start: vs. Nationals, 5.1 Innings Pitched, 6 hits, 5 earned runs, 0 walks, 8 Ks

Career vs. Dodgers: 3-2 record, 4.29 ERA, 74 Ks in 11 appearances

Must-watch Hitters

Dodgers

Tommy Edman hit his fifth home run of the season on Friday. He trails just Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees in the homer column. Shohei Ohtani is still batting at a high .324 average while Will Smith continues to get on base with a team-leading .409 pace at the plate.

Ad

Phillies

Edmundo Sosa has four doubles in his last five games with a .600 pace. Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with four home runs and 8 RBIs so far this season. Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh batted in runs on Friday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game 2 betting odds

Saturday 04/05 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Dodgers -110 -1.5 (+154) O 8.5 (-115) Phillies -110 +1.5 (-190) U 8.5 (-105)

Ad

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game 2 expert picks and prediction

The Dodgers were led down by their basepath running on Friday and would look to fix that. They would also be hoping for a better start from Roki Sasaki, who has been all over the place on the mound with his delivery. The Phillies would expect the same from Nola.

Run Line: -1.5

Total Runs: Over 8.5

Prediction: Dodgers 5, Phillies 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More