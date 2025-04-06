Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 6, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will meet for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia gave Los Angeles its first loss of the season in the series opener, but the Dodgers were able to respond on Saturday.
There will be plenty of star power in this game, and these are two of the big favorites to get to the playoffs in the National League. Here is a look at the odds and injury status of key players that will help you make a prediction on this matchup.
Dodgers vs. Phillies prediction
Despite this series featuring some of the most talented players in the MLB, there have not been a ton of runs scored through the first two games. Pitching has been dominant up to this point, and it will likely be seen on Sunday as well.
Tyler Glasnow is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers and continues to be one of the best arms. Glasnow won't need a ton of run support in this game, and the Dodgers have a lineup that can score in a hurry.
The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound in the series finale, and he has a 1.69 ERA this season. Philadelphia is a team that does damage with home runs, and they need Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to set the tone.
Expect another great battle in the series finale, and it's a game that will be decided by just one run. Look for the Dodgers to come away with a series win, as they do just enough on offense to win.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers win 4-3
Dodgers vs. Phillies odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -135, Philadelphia Phillies +115
Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+130), Phillies +1.5 (-155)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)
Dodgers vs. Phillies injuries
Dodgers injury report:
Freddie Freeman (1B) - 10-Day IL (Ankle)
Tony Gonsolin (SP) - 15-Day IL (Back)
Clayton Kershaw (SP) - 60-Day IL (Toe, Knee)
Phillies injury report:
Ranger Suarez (SP) - 15-Day IL (Lower Back)
Weston Wilson (Util) - 15-Day IL (Oblique)
Dodgers vs. Phillies picks
There will be a couple of different ways to make picks for this game, but the money line is the most common. Taking the Dodgers is the best bet to make, but you can look at the Phillies on the run spread as well.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -135
Run Spread: Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-155)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-125)