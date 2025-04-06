Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 6, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies will meet for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia gave Los Angeles its first loss of the season in the series opener, but the Dodgers were able to respond on Saturday.

Ad

There will be plenty of star power in this game, and these are two of the big favorites to get to the playoffs in the National League. Here is a look at the odds and injury status of key players that will help you make a prediction on this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Phillies prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani - Source: Imagn

Despite this series featuring some of the most talented players in the MLB, there have not been a ton of runs scored through the first two games. Pitching has been dominant up to this point, and it will likely be seen on Sunday as well.

Ad

Trending

Tyler Glasnow is set to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers and continues to be one of the best arms. Glasnow won't need a ton of run support in this game, and the Dodgers have a lineup that can score in a hurry.

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound in the series finale, and he has a 1.69 ERA this season. Philadelphia is a team that does damage with home runs, and they need Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to set the tone.

Ad

Expect another great battle in the series finale, and it's a game that will be decided by just one run. Look for the Dodgers to come away with a series win, as they do just enough on offense to win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers win 4-3

Dodgers vs. Phillies odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -135, Philadelphia Phillies +115

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+130), Phillies +1.5 (-155)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)

Ad

Dodgers vs. Phillies injuries

Dodgers injury report:

Freddie Freeman is on the IL - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman (1B) - 10-Day IL (Ankle)

Ad

Tony Gonsolin (SP) - 15-Day IL (Back)

Clayton Kershaw (SP) - 60-Day IL (Toe, Knee)

Phillies injury report:

Ranger Suarez (SP) - 15-Day IL (Lower Back)

Weston Wilson (Util) - 15-Day IL (Oblique)

Dodgers vs. Phillies picks

There will be a couple of different ways to make picks for this game, but the money line is the most common. Taking the Dodgers is the best bet to make, but you can look at the Phillies on the run spread as well.

Ad

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -135

Run Spread: Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-155)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More