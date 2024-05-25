Dodgers vs Reds Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, May 25, 2024

After a 2-1 loss in the series against Arizona Diamondbacks, ithe LA Dodgers find themselves in tough times as they begin a new series against the Cincinnati Reds, suffering an agonizing 9-6 loss.

The Reds started off strong with a 0-3 lead in the first inning. However, in the second inning, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers rallied back to take a 4-3 lead. Will Smith hit a home run in the fifth inning of the game to take Dodgers lead to 5-3. However, things then started to get out of the hands of Dodgers pitchers.

In the same fifth inning, Reds' Stuart Fairchild hit a home run toward the left field and unfortunately, Nick Martini was hit by a pitch. Spencer Steer scored and helped to nullify the Dodgers' lead. Jonathan India hit a homer to the left field, Martini, Santiago Espinal, scored, and Tyler Stephenson all contributed to a 5-9 lead. Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run in the ninth inning, but it couldn't help the team much.

Now, fans are hopeful that Shohei Ohtani and the boys get back on their form and return to the dominating fashion with which they began the season. They are again set to face the Reds for game 2 on May 25, 2024.

Dodgers vs. Reds: Head-to-Head

Dodgers will be facing Reds for the second time this series on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Great American Ball Park at 7:15 PM ET. This is the second series between both sides and fans can view the live broadcast on Fox channel.

This is not the first time that both teams are meeting this year. Just last week, both sides locked horns in a four-game series which also started with a loss for the Dodgers but they later won the next three games to clinch the series.

Historically, both teams have a long-standing rivalry. The Dodgers have an upper hand with an all-time record of 1206–1160 against Cincinnati.

Dodgers vs. Reds: Pitching Matchups

Star pitcher Walker Buehler is set to take up the mound for the Dodgers. So far this season, Buehler has played and started three games for the Dodgers after coming back from IL. He currently has a 1-1 record along with an ERA of 4.05, WHIP of 1.20 and has struck out 13 batters so far this season.

For the Reds, Hunter Greene will be on the mound to start things off against the Dodgers. Greene, so far this season has played and started 10 games, has a record of 2-2, with an ERA of 3.22, WHIP of 1.16 and has struck out 66 batters.

Dodgers vs. Reds: Prediction

Although they lost the first game of the series, Dave Roberts' men know how to bounce back. The Dodgers are considered one of the most formidable sides of the MLB this season, and based on their previous performances, it's evident that they won't give up on the series easily.

Dodgers' star-studded hitting line-up which is led by Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman is surely going to be tough to handle for the Reds' Greene and other pitchers.

Even if they keep the hitters quiet, the Reds still have to face the formidable pitching power of the Dodgers, who are on a two-game losing streak.

The Dodgers seem to be the favorites to bounce back on the Reds and win Game 2.

